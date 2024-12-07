The more I get to know Sheffield and its people, the more I love it and the more I’m grateful for the way it’s embraced me as an outsider and made me feel welcome.

These are just some of the things I’ve come to love about living in Sheffield since making the move up from London in 2016, when my knowledge about the city was derived largely from The Full Monty, snooker and Pulp.

I was drawn to Sheffield by its proximity to the Peak District, but I didn’t realise at the time how much of the city falls within the national park and how many fantastic green spaces of its own Sheffield has.

You’re rarely more than a short walk from a spectacular nature haven, be it woodlands teeming with nature, a pretty waterfall tumbling between mossy boulders or a shimmering reservoir nestled in a picturesque valley.

I knew about Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys, but I didn’t realise what a thriving music scene Sheffield has today, showcased each summer at the brilliant Tramlines festival.

Nor did I know how much else is happening in the city, from film festivals to climbing competitions, or how many excellent restaurants and takeaways it boasts, making it a foodie haven.

These are some of the best things about living in Sheffield, based on my experiences so far, but I’m always grateful to hear about new places to visit.

1 . Green spaces Despite Sheffield being a big city, it feels like you're never far from nature. There are so many beautiful green spaces around the city that you're spoilt for choice, from fantastic parks to woodlands teeming with wildlife. Some of my favourites include Ecclesall Woods, Rivelin Valley (pictured), Whirlow Brook Park and Endcliffe Park. There are also some great city farms, including Heeley City Farm, Graves Park Animal Farm and Whirlow Hall Farm. And there are many smaller green spaces tended to by the community, including a charming fairy garden on Brooklyn Road in Meersbrook.

2 . Generosity Nobody better represents Sheffield's generosity than John Burkhill, the 'Man With A Pram', who has raised more than £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support by pushing his late daughter Karen's pram around the city in all weather, and taking on marathons, half-marathons and other endurance races around the country to collect money. He's just one shining example among many of the city's sterling community spirit.

3 . Friendliness Sheffield must be one of the friendliest cities, if not the friendliest, in the UK. Don't get me wrong, Londoners aren't unfriendly, despite what some people would say, but you're certainly less likely to strike up a conversation with a stranger on a bus there. Pictured is the popular Cafe #9 in Nether Edge, which embodies the city's community spirit and geniality