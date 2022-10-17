Ricky Gervais is well known for being the star of TV shows, The Office, Extras, Derek and, his most recent Netflix success, After Life.

Sheffielders and beyond now have the chance to witness his comedy up close and personal as he is set to visit Sheffield City Hall on November 22, 2022.

Ricky Gervais' Armageddon tour is coming to Sheffield City Hall this November

Ricky Gervais has collected a huge number of accolades over his long career and is considered to be one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin. In 2016, he was awarded with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

Tickets will go on presale at 10am on October 19, 2022 and they will go on general sale at 10am on October 21, 2022.

Ricky Gervais' Armageddon tour is taking him all over the UK, including Sheffield.