Ricky Gervais Armageddon Tour: Sheffield City Hall - When is it, and how to get tickets?
Award winning comedian and British sensation Ricky Gervais is coming to Sheffield this November for his Armageddon Tour.
Ricky Gervais is well known for being the star of TV shows, The Office, Extras, Derek and, his most recent Netflix success, After Life.
Read More
Sheffielders and beyond now have the chance to witness his comedy up close and personal as he is set to visit Sheffield City Hall on November 22, 2022.
Most Popular
More What’s On: Coronation Street star wants to 'hook' in the audience at this year's Mansfield Pantomime
Ricky Gervais has collected a huge number of accolades over his long career and is considered to be one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin. In 2016, he was awarded with the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.
Tickets will go on presale at 10am on October 19, 2022 and they will go on general sale at 10am on October 21, 2022.
They will be available to be purchased on the Sheffield City Hall website.