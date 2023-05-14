Fans of the Rock & Roll legends, Def Leppard, will have three opportunities to see the band in their hometown of Sheffield this month.

The band return to Sheffield later this week to play their “most intimate” show in nearly four decades at The Leadmill. Def Leppard will rock the famous music venue this Friday, May 19 and tickets to see the show sold out within minutes.

The very next day, on May 20, the band will be in HMV’s Meadowhall branch for a signing session to celebrate the release of their new album ‘Drastic Symphonies’. Ticket bundles for the signing have also sold out.

Finally, on May 22, Def Leppard will perform at Bramall Lane as part of their world stadium tour. At the time of writing, tickets for this show are still available, with the cheapest currently costing £73.10.

The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin

The band’s homecoming tour of Sheffield this month has proven incredibly popular. Tickets for their Steel City appearances have sold incredibly well, with only the near 32,000 capacity Bramall Lane stadium with tickets remaining.

Def Leppard formed in Sheffield in 1976 with Tapton School students Rick Savage, Tony Kenning, and Pete Doubleday. The trio originally formed a band called Atomic Mass and it was after Pete Willis and lead-vocalist Joe Elliott joined the band they became Def Leppard.