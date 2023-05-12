Tickets for the one night only Def Leppard show at The Leadmill completely sold out within minutes today.

General Admission tickets for the show on May 19, 2023 went on sale at 9am this morning and now there are none left. The rock band are in the 46th year of their illustrious careers where they became multi-platinum artists, stadium rock pioneers and inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

When they announced the show last week, The Leadmill said: “[Def Leppard] will be returning to their roots with a one-off show in support of The Leadmill this month, alongside raising funds for the Music Venue Trust.

"This will be the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years, with only 850 tickets available for this special event. It takes place ahead of their massive stadium shows at Bramall Lane and Wembley Stadium the following week.”

The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin