Def Leppard Leadmill: Tickets for Sheffield band's 'one night only' show at legendary venue quickly sell out

Tickets for the one night only Def Leppard show at The Leadmill completely sold out within minutes today.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 12th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:43 BST

General Admission tickets for the show on May 19, 2023 went on sale at 9am this morning and now there are none left. The rock band are in the 46th year of their illustrious careers where they became multi-platinum artists, stadium rock pioneers and inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

When they announced the show last week, The Leadmill said: “[Def Leppard] will be returning to their roots with a one-off show in support of The Leadmill this month, alongside raising funds for the Music Venue Trust.

"This will be the band’s most intimate fully-electric hometown headline show in over 40 years, with only 850 tickets available for this special event. It takes place ahead of their massive stadium shows at Bramall Lane and Wembley Stadium the following week.”

    The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross HalfinThe legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin
    The legendary Sheffield band, Def Leppard, will perform at The Leadmill this month. Photo: Ross Halfin

    Doors for the show will open at 7.30pm, with an approximate 9pm start time.

