Def Leppard Leadmill gig: 17 great pictures of iconic Sheffield's band's homecoming gig

It was the city where it all started for Def Leppard

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th May 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:41 BST

And last night they were back playing the small venue of The Leadmill to a sell out crowd of home town fans, belting out all the big hits. We have put together a gallery showing the best of the pictures from last night’s show.

Def Leppard performing on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

1. Def Leppard

Def Leppard performing on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2. Joe Elliott

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

3. Phil Collen

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4. Homecoming

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson

