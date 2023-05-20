The Leadmill concert represents the smallest venue the Legendary band has played in Europe in 35 years. My ears are still ringing, and my heart is pumping as I slowly come down from what was an overwhelming and intimate performance by one of Rocks most iconic bands. The concert was fantastic transporting the audience back to a bygone era of rock and roll magnificence.

Under the dazzling lights, Def Leppard captivated the packed crowd with their hooky melodies and infectious rhythms. The set list carefully curated to perfection resonated with both the seasoned fans and the younger generation, proving the timeless allure of their music. Opening the night with “Everybody wants a piece of the action” Def Leppard set the tone for an evening of musical nostalgia and pure energy.

Following that were “Fire It Up”, from Diamond Star halos, “Let it Go” from their High ‘N’ Dry album (1981) and “Too late for Love” from their 1983 album Pyromania. All three kicked serious butt and sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Def Leppard lead singer Joe Elliott performs on stage during their "One Night Only" gig at the Leadmill in Sheffield. Picture date: Friday May 19, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Def Leppard are Joe Elliot, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, and Vivian Campbell. Joe, Rick Savage, and Rick Allen are from Sheffield while Phil is from Hackney and Vivian is from Belfast, and it was obvious they enjoyed every minute of the hour set they played. Joe Elliot had the crowd in the palm of his hands as he had them sing back chorus after familiar chorus, and clap along to the infectious rhythms laid down by drummer Rick Allen.

Throughout the evening, the band flawlessly delivered hit after hit as well as some less familiar songs. Joe Elliot pointed out that the set was designed to be different from the one they will play at Bramall Lane alongside rock bad boys “Motley Crue “on Monday May 22 nd . The band demonstrated its prowess and showmanship performing “Too Late for Love” from Pyromania, (done the way they do it on the new album Drastic Symphonies with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra), “Let’s Go” From the Def Leppard Album (2015), “Mirror Mirror” from High ‘N’ Dry, “Kick” from Diamond Star halos (2022) , “Bringing On the Heartbreak” (1981), “Switch 625”, “Hysteria” (1987) and finally the big crowd pleaser “Pour Some Sugar on Me” from the movie Coyote Ugly (1987).

All these songs showcased their unrivalled ability to blend powerful vocals and intricate guitar work leaving the audience spellbound. I want to mention “Switch 625” which was an instrumental and featured an amazing drum solo by Rick Allen. Rick famously lost an arm in a car accident a few miles outside Sheffield. The band rallied around him and refused to get another drummer. The bands support of Rick is a testament to true friendship and respect, and you could tell that he was having a fantastic time playing.

No Def Leppard concert would be complete without their chart-topping anthems and “Hysteria” and “Pour Some sugar on Me “did not disappoint. Thunderous applause and joyous cheers reverberated throughout the Leadmill as the band brought their set to a close.

The encore was “Wasted” from their 1980 album On Through the Night. It must be said that having a band like Def Leppard come to play the oldest Grass roots venue in Sheffield was a coup for the Leadmill. Big respect to the guys for their support. The capacity of the club is about 850 and proceeds from the performance go to a trust that is designed to help over 500 grass roots venues in the UK from closing. The lead mill is a great music venue and deserves to continue giving bands and artists a proper place to perform.