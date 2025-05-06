Sheffield’s family fun May Fayre returns to Weston Park

Families enjoying the fun at May Fayre 2023

The May Fayre, a day of free family entertainment in the heart of Sheffield, is back in the city for 2025, thanks to a partnership between the University of Sheffield and Sheffield City Council.

Following last year’s successful event that welcomed over 10,000 people to Sheffield’s Weston Park, this year’s May Fayre will return for 2025 on Sunday, May 18, 11am - 5pm.

The Fayre will see a dazzling array of street performers and entertainment acts, including circus entertainers, live music and interactive stalls for family activities. Exhibitors, bar and food vendors, artisan crafts stalls and a children’s fun fair will also be there on the day. Acts include:

Elton Wrong - a light-hearted take on the culture of tribute acts, Elton will drive a white piano whilst belting out classic songs just like a rocket man, bringing an instant stadium-feel gig to Weston Park.

Abi Collins - get ready to be absolutely spellbound! After two decades captivating audiences across the globe with her breathtaking circus artistry, the phenomenal Abi Collins is bringing her extraordinary talents to Weston Park. Abi has also shared the stage with comedy giants like the hilarious Julian Clary and the brilliant Bill Bailey. This is your chance to witness a truly world-class performer!

Granny Turismo - the legendary Grannies are back in town, rolling in style on their tricked-out shopping trolleys, blasting infectious bass!

George Orange -witness George's wild ride in 'Man on the Moon'. This eccentric clown will have you in stitches with hilarious comedy and jaw-dropping circus skills like contortion and bottle balancing. The grand finale? You'll help him cross a half-moon rope on his whimsical journey to the moon!

Edmund and Hillary - lost in time and space, two bewildered 'Victorian Gentlemen Explorers,' have stumbled upon Weston Park! Decked out in tropical gear and pith helmets, these intrepid (and utterly lost) souls will be navigating the May Fayre, providing amusement and bemusement in equal measure as they try to figure out just where in the world – or when – they've landed!

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Director of City, Culture and Public Engagement at the University of Sheffield, said:“Our nearly twenty-year collaboration with Sheffield City Council on the May Fayre has consistently transformed Weston Park into a vibrant hub of live, free and exceptional entertainment. Last year's event was a smash hit with audiences, and we're excited to bring them yet another spectacular showcase of incredible performers.

"The longevity of this beloved event demonstrates our deep commitment to Sheffield, and together with our regional partners, we are proud to cultivate a richer cultural experience for the entire South Yorkshire community.”

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:“It is set to be a vibrant summer of city-wide events.This month, we have the annual May Fayre, a proud collaboration with the University of Sheffield.

"The event will transform Weston Park and communities from across Sheffield are invited to enjoy a fantastic line-up of artists and brilliant entertainment. Expect all the classic fun of fairground rides, delicious food and drink, alongside quirky acts and cultural experiences to delight the whole family."

Weston Park May Fayre is also supported by Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity and Heart Radio. The activities will be open from 11am to 5pm.