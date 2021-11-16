The singer, who last appeared at the venue in October 2016, announced new UK dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour from February 8-26th, 2023 that also include in Glasgow, Aberdeen, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

He plays Sheffield Utilita Arena on the last date of the UK leg, February 26, 2023.

Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to more than 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Bieber in rehearsals for his upcoming Justice tour, which calls at Sheffield Utilita Arena in February 2023 - tickets go on sale this week

The Justice World Tour, promoted by AEG Presents, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose World Tour, when he last played Sheffield.

Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Justin livestreamed his first full performance in three years from Los Angeles, reconnecting with fans around the world.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

How can I get tickets to the Justin Bieber show at Sheffield Arena?

The Justice World Tour is named after Justin’s latest smash hit album Justice. Released in March, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.

Justice has amassed nearly nine billion streams worldwide, arriving on the back of huge international hits Anyone, Lonely and Holy, which had already gathered two billion streams prior to the album’s release.

Another breakout smash hit from the album immediately followed, with Peaches racking up over 2.5 billion streams so far. The Kid LAROI duet Stay was released in July and became the fastest song ever to hit one billion streams on Spotify.

In a career that started when he was 13 years old, Bieber has released six studio albums and holds 32 Guinness World Records, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 2 BRIT Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Recently named Artist Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and nominated for a field-leading eight MTV EMA Awards, Bieber remains the Number 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide, cementing his place as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available, including reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Fans can enter for a chance to win an instant upgrade to VIP seating or a trip to meet Justin by taking action on Propeller to transform the criminal justice system with REFORM Alliance, fight climate change with NRDC and support other important causes.

The American Express pre-sale (except London) begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 16, at 10am. The London Amex Presale begins on Wednesday at 10am. Tickets go on general sale 9am on Friday (November 19).