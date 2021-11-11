A big screen showing Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones on stage at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield on August 27 2006
16 pictures of the Rolling Stones in Sheffield – did we take your photo at Don Valley?

As the Rolling Stones celebrate the 40th anniversary of their album Tattoo You, we look at when the rock megastars played huge shows in Sheffield.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 10:53 am

The band, who will celebrate their own 60th anniversary next year, played Don Valley Stadium on several tours in the 1990s and 2000s. They even kicked off he British leg of their Voodoo Lounge tour at the stadium on July 9, 1995.

That gig was certainly a far cry from their early appearance at the Gaumont in Barkers Pool on October 22, 1963.

Fans have been reminiscing on our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

Fiona McCormick said: “I have seen the Rolling Stones many times. I was at the Don Valley Stadium on their 40 Licks Tour. They are still amazing. They are part of my history and my era now... Everyone should see a Stones concert before they die.”

Angela Maura Owen responded: “Saw one in 1963/4 Sheffield City Hall with Brian Jones as well, it was awesome. Always liked them.”

Mourning the loss of drummer Charlie Watts in August, Julian D Morton added: “I've seen 12, I think I've seen my last, it won't be The Rolling Stones without Charlie.”

Steven Davis from Totley Rise remembers seeing them first in Leicester in 1976, when they were joined on stage by Eric Clapton.

1. The Rolling Stones on stage at the ABC Ritz Cinema where they appeared on Wednesday 16th of September 1964.

The Rolling Stones on stage in September 1964.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. Guitar heroes

An intense look from guitarist Ronnie Wood towards bandmate Keith Richards on stage as the Rolling Stones kicked off the British leg of their Voodoo Lounge tour at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield on July 9, 1975

Photo: Paul Barker/PA

3. Double Jagger

Mick Jagger on stage at the Rolling Stones concert at Don Valley Stadium in Sheffield on July 9, 1975 as part of their Voodoo Lounge Tour.

Photo: Paul Barker/PA

4. Crowd scene

Fans go mad for the Rolling Stones at Don Valley Stadium, Sheffield on August 27, 2006

Photo: Simon Hulme

