Sheffield Arena party time for young L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls fans in first live UK show

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday (August 24) for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party at Sheffield Arena from November 19 to 21. Box office: www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

Lady Diva, Royal Bee, Swag, Neonlicious and many more of their friends are getting ready to surprise audiences with a new live tour, a UK first.

Produced by Carter Entertainment in collaboration with Visit Malta, the production team promise “outrageous choreography, elaborate sets, flawless costumes and brand-new music. The show will be a concert-come-dance party for the whole family to enjoy. It’s also set to be the first-ever family show in the UK to use holograms…or should we say holoGLAMS”.

The L.O.L Dolls are bringing their Surprise! LIVE VIP Party to Sheffield Arena in November

The show follows Mallory as she gets ready for the L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party but doesn’t know what to wear. However, the L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are there to help her realise that B.B.s don’t fit into just one box and all that matters is being you and having fun.

Along the way Mallory and the dolls are joined by many of their friends, as well as dancing, singing life-size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Remix O.M.G. Fashion Dolls Kitty K, Lonestar, Pop B.B. and Honeylicious.

Samantha Wilson, marketing director for L.O.L. Surprise! UK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK. It’s such an exciting moment for us.

"We always love an opportunity to surprise fans, so the opportunity to work with Carter Entertainment on this brand-new show was one we couldn’t turn down.

"It’s going to be a show like no other, with bubbles, projections, confetti and even holograms. We can’t wait to see our fans interacting and dancing with their favourite dolls. We have no doubt it will be a moment they’ll never forget!”

Tony Worgan and Adam Carr, co-founders of Carter Entertainment, said: “We knew we wanted to take the show to the next level and surprise fans, which is why it’s exciting to be the first UK family show to include holograms. We look forward to UK families coming together to see the show for the first time in November!”