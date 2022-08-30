Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band’s first single from forthcoming seventh studio album The Car was released on Tuesday, August 30, following their triumphant performances at the Reading and Leeds festivals over the bank holiday weekend.

This is what fans and critics have said so far about the track, titled There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner directed the video for the Sheffield band's latest single There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, taken from their seventh studio album The Car (photo: PA/Yui Mok)

The NME praised the band’s ‘shimmery and meditative’ new single, which it said had ‘an edge of ’60s pop balladry’.

On Twitter, many fans were similarly delighted.

@JasonHibbert7 wrote: “Sounds like it could of come straight off the previous album (I like it).”

@joeldilla commented: “Jaysus I think that new Arctic Monkeys song is unreal.”

@ArcticMonkeysUS described it as ‘Mardy Bum for adults’.

@danielmyles88 said it was a ‘masterpiece, as always’.

And @itszazzz wrote: “So it's just as weird as tranquility base, awesome.”

But not everyone was happy, with @oasis1711 dismissing it as ‘more floaty trash’ and adding ‘sad to see such a mega band decline so badly’.

And @baatphone commented somewhat cryptically: “Arctic Monkeys and Taylor Swift fans should stop arguing and start kissing instead.”

Many fans also shared their admiration for the seemingly endless talents of the band’s frontman Alex Turner, who directed the video for the new single.

@Iaserqeust wrote fawningly: “Directed by Alex Turner. Is there anything this man can’t do?”