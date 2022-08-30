Arctic Monkeys: Fans and critics react to Sheffield band's new single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball
The music world has reacted to the latest offering by the Arctic Monkeys, and the foursome from Sheffield’s High Green have once again not disappointed.
The band’s first single from forthcoming seventh studio album The Car was released on Tuesday, August 30, following their triumphant performances at the Reading and Leeds festivals over the bank holiday weekend.
This is what fans and critics have said so far about the track, titled There’d Better Be A Mirrorball.
The NME praised the band’s ‘shimmery and meditative’ new single, which it said had ‘an edge of ’60s pop balladry’.
On Twitter, many fans were similarly delighted.
@JasonHibbert7 wrote: “Sounds like it could of come straight off the previous album (I like it).”
@joeldilla commented: “Jaysus I think that new Arctic Monkeys song is unreal.”
@ArcticMonkeysUS described it as ‘Mardy Bum for adults’.
@danielmyles88 said it was a ‘masterpiece, as always’.
And @itszazzz wrote: “So it's just as weird as tranquility base, awesome.”
But not everyone was happy, with @oasis1711 dismissing it as ‘more floaty trash’ and adding ‘sad to see such a mega band decline so badly’.
And @baatphone commented somewhat cryptically: “Arctic Monkeys and Taylor Swift fans should stop arguing and start kissing instead.”
Many fans also shared their admiration for the seemingly endless talents of the band’s frontman Alex Turner, who directed the video for the new single.
@Iaserqeust wrote fawningly: “Directed by Alex Turner. Is there anything this man can’t do?”
To listen to There’d Better Be A Mirrorball, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY5CAz6S9kE&list=PLXboAJo1ui6HgmsMvkjAmlN7jwdd_qV0Z.