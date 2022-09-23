To mark the release of their upcoming album ‘The Car’ Arctic Monkeys will be touring the UK in 2023.

As part of the tour, Arctic Monkeys will be returning to their hometown of Sheffield for two back-to-back concert dates.

They will be playing at Hillsborough Park on both days - the last time Arctic Monkeys played in Sheffield back in 2018, they scheduled several concerts at Sheffield Arena.

The release of ‘The Car’ marks roughly 20 years since the band originally formed back in 2002.

Arctic Monkeys will be backed up by hard rock outfit The Hives and The Mysterines on their tour.

When will Arctic Monkeys be playing in Sheffield?

Arctic Monkeys’ two Sheffield concerts in 2023 will take place on June 9 and June 10. Currently, information regarding the time that the concert will begin and end is not available.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for Arctic Monkeys’ UK Tour 2023 are not currently on sale.

They will become available on Friday, September 30 at 9am and can be found on Seetickets .

Pre-sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, also at 9am.

Full list of Arctic Monkeys 2023 UK tour dates

Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium - May 29

Coventry, Building Society Arena - May 31

Manchester, Old Trafford - June 2

Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium - June 5

Norwich, Carrow Road - June 7

Sheffield, Hillsborough Park - June 9

Sheffield, Hillsborough Park - June 10

Swansea, Swansea.com Stadium - June 12

Southampton, The Ageas Bowl - June 14

London, Emirates Stadium - June 16

London, Emirates Stadium - June 17

Dublin, Marlay Park - June 20

Glasgow, Bellahouston Park - June 25