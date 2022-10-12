Sometimes, you may get the urge to leave Sheffield - as infrequent as that feeling may be!

While there is plenty to do in Sheffield, there’s even more things to sink your teeth into around the city. Better still, it won’t take you very long to reach them!

We’ve had a look at things to do around the city that you can get to within 45 minutes on the train. Some places may take a bit of additional time by taxi or bus, but they’re worth it - we promise!

We’ve included a variety of activities for this list, from trail walking to paintballing. Whatever your preferences are, we’ve got you covered.

Most Popular

Without wasting any more time, let’s get into it!

7 things to do near Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hope Valley

Hope Valley is a beautiful area for any budding hikers. If you’re a fan of long walks and nature, this is the place for you.

There’s plenty of pubs and cafes dotted around, too, if you need a watering hole at any point.

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Hope Valley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is one of the biggest zoos in the UK - you’ll need to catch a taxi from Doncaster station, but it’s more than worth the wait.

With lions, tigers and capybaras on display, we’re sure you’ll be captivated by what it has to offer.

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Doncaster + bus via Bessacarr

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conisbrough Castle

For anyone enamoured with history, the famous Conisbrough Castle is an absolute must-visit.

With a history dating back to the time of the Plantagenets, this is something every history student should have on their South Yorkshire bucket list.

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Conisbrough + walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clifton Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

With tennis courts, a mini water park and some idyllic scenery, Clifton Park in Rotherham is something to be cherished.

You’ll probably need to catch the bus from the train station to get there within 45 minutes - but, once again, it is more than worth the effort.

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Rotherham + Bus (X1 or X10) from Rotherham Interchange/walk

Bawtry Paintball Fields

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is probably the biggest trek - but it shouldn’t take you too long if you catch a taxi from Doncaster train station.

Upon completing your journey, you’ll be presented with one of the best and most imaginative paintball arenas in the UK. Just don’t leave your trigger finger at home!

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Doncaster + Taxi

Rother Valley Golf Centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rother Valley Golf Centre is easiest to get to if you catch a train to Woodhouse station. With an option to play either a round of golf or footgolf, the options are yours.

The clubhouse is also very strongly reviewed - there are far worse places to have a day out!

How to get there: Train from Sheffield to Woodhouse

Valley Centertainment

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re cheating a bit with this one - you won’t reach it by train. Instead, you’ll need to catch the tram - but it’ll still be under 45 minutes.

Once you’re there, there’s loads of things to do. Go for a round of mini golf, play some bowling or catch a movie - at Valley Centertainment, you can do all of this and more.

How to get there: Tram (Meadowhall route) or Bus (18, X10 or X17)

Bus timetables for South Yorkshire can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad