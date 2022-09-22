Data published by Zendbox has determined the nation’s most insta-worthy shopping centres by ranking them by how many hashtags they have received on the platform.

Meadowhall has been named a top "instagrammable" shopping centre in the UK. Picture James Hardisty.

Meadowhall’s fourth place ranking was thanks to over 82,000 hashtags, trailing only Manchester’s Trafford Centre, Oxfordshire’s Bicester Village and Liverpool One.

Zendbox have said this ranking makes Meadowhall a great option for “free days out”, with CEO, James Khoury, adding: “Shopping doesn’t necessarily have to be about spending.

“For many, visiting a shopping centre is all about the experience: window shopping in designer stores, exploring a new food court and enjoying the design of a particularly stunning shopping centre. Not to mention, it’s a great way to get your daily steps in!”

The shopping centre was built on the site of a former steelworks.