Stagecoach have announced a wave of changes to their bus timetables for the winter, after a number of services were dropped or picked up by operators in Sheffield after pandemic-funding measures ended.

The company announced a large number of alterations across South Yorkshire, with 14 Sheffield services’ routes and timetables being affected.

Popular services, like the 120, are only seeing alterations to their timetables, whilst others, like the SL1 and SL1a service are withdrawn and replaced by another service.

A number of Stagecoach services will be seeing timetable changes and route changes in October.

You can find the full list of changes below.

How will Sheffield bus services change?

Service 6, Sheffield – Milhouses

The route and timetable will change to serve Greystones Road and Bents Green to replace parts of service 83 previously run by First.

Service 25, Woodhouse – Bradway

Longford Road will no longer be served as all services will now finish at Bradway, Mother Redcap. The timetable will change to include evening journeys previously run by First. Stagecoach will now run all journeys on the 25 service. Double decker buses will now run on some service 25 journeys.

Stagecoach will also run the 725 school bus to and from Bradway and Meadowhead School.

Service 44, Chesterfield – Sheffield

The Monday to Saturday daytime route on 44 will change to use Prospect Road instead of Dronfield Bypass. Sheepbridge Industrial Estate will be served at peak times.

Services 50 and 50a, Chesterfield – Sheffield

Timetables for this service will change across the week. It will no longer be limited stop and will now serve all bus stops on the route between Birley and Sheffield.

Service 52, Woodhouse – Hillsborough

Additional journeys will be added to the timetable from Monday to Saturday

Service 57, Sheffield – Stocksbridge

This service will replace the current SL1 and SL1a services being withdrawn by Stagecoach. It will connect Stockbridge and Deepcar with Middlewood Park and Ride, Hillsborough and Sheffield up to every 30 minutes. It will be hourly in the evenings and on Sundays. Find the full routes in both directions on the Stagecoach website.

Services 72 and 72a, Chapeltown – Manvers

There will be minor timetable changes as buses will run along Tankersley Lane and Olympus Way after completion of roadworks.

Services 80 and 80a, Chesterfield – Sheffield

There will be changes to the afternoon timetable on Mondays – Fridays.

Service 83a, Ecclesfield – Fulwood

Changes to the timetable across the week, buses will run up to every 30 minutes Monday – Saturday. First 83 service will no longer run, all buses now run as 83a.

Service 86, Chapeltown – Lowedges

Timetable will change to include some additional morning and evening journeys previously run by First. Stagecoach will now run all buses on this service.

Service 120, Halfway – Fulwood

There will be additional journeys added to the timetable Monday to Saturday evenings and on Sundays.

Service 137, Rotherham – Meadowhall – Sheffield

Stagecoach will now run this service, which was previously run by First.

Service 725 school bus, Bradway - Meadowhead School

Stagecoach will now run this service.

Service SL1 and SL1a