Storm Eowyn: Tree on railway line causing disruption for Sheffield passengers

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:47 GMT
Sheffield rail passengers are facing disruption this morning after a tree fell on a railway line, as winds from Storm Eowyn batter the region.

The tree is on a railway line located between Manchester and Warrington.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railways confirmed the incident is affecting their services running between Sheffield and Liverpool Lime Street stations.

It is not yet known how long the disruption is expected to last.

Another tree on the line in the Hazel Grove area of Stockport was also causing disruption to Sheffield services, but it has now been removed.

It is hoped that the affected services will begin to return to normal.

An amber wind weather warning, issued by the Met Office, is currently in place in parts of Sheffield.

The amber warning - the second highest level available - covers areas of north and north west Sheffield, including Stocksbridge and Hallam Head.

The rest of the city is covered by a yellow warning.

The amber weather warning came into force at 6am this morning (Friday, January 24, 2025), and is set to remain in place until 11.59pm tonight, with the yellow warning in place throughout the day today.

