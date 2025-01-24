Storm Éowyn Sheffield: Live updates as biggest storm of the year hits Sheffield

Storm Éowyn has arrived in Sheffield - and we are seeing the impact.

Storm Éowyn has arrived in Sheffield this morning, with disruption already being seen.

We will keep you informed of the latest developments of the storm here.

So far disruption has already affected transport.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the city.

We will update throughout this morning

Key Events

  • Storm Éowyn has arrived in Sheffield
  • The city is currently under a yellow weather warning
  • Transport is disrupted
  • Some parts of the city affected by power cuts
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 08:42 BST

Storm Éowyn Sheffield: Hour by hour forecast and when worst storm this year will peak in Sheffield

This is the latest forecast for how the storm will hit Sheffield today, and when it will peak.

It is based on Met Office data.

File picture shows storm damage when Storm Otto hit Sheffield
https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/storm-eowyn-sheffield-hour-by-hour-forecast-and-when-worst-storm-this-year-will-peak-in-sheffield-4958238

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 08:47 BST

Major road closed as storm starts to hit Sheffield

Sheffield has started to see disruption as a result of Storm Éowyn.

One of the first effects this morning has been the closure of one of the city’s most important transport links.

Traffic links have been affected by the storm> Photo: Google
https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/major-road-closed-as-storm-impacts-on-sheffield-4958262

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 08:55 BST

Storm Eowyn: Tree on railway line causing disruption for Sheffield passengers

Sheffield rail passengers are facing disruption this morning after a tree fell on a railway line, as winds from Storm Eowyn batter the region.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Railways confirmed the incident is affecting their services

It is not known how long they will be affected for.

Railway services are affected
https://www.thestar.co.uk/travel/storm-eowyn-tree-falls-on-railway-line-causing-disruption-for-sheffield-passengers-4958277

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:32 BST

Parts of Sheffield and Rotherham hit by power cuts as storm takes hold

Parts of Sheffield and Rotherham have been hit by power cuts as storm Storm Eowyn takes hold.

Some areas of Sheffield and Rotherham have suffered power cuts as a result of Storm Éowyn
Information from Northern Powergrid at 9.15am showed that homes in the several areas of Sheffield were affected by power outages. Details of the areas affected in Sheffield and Rotherham can by found in the story below.

Commenting on the impact of Storm Éowyn, a spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said: “We're experiencing challenging weather conditions across our regions.”

Full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/storm-eowyn-areas-of-sheffield-and-rotherham-hit-by-power-cuts-as-storm-takes-hold-4958343

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:45 BST

Reports of fallen tree, near Grenoside

There are reports that a tree is down near a major road in the city.

It has been reported that a fallen tree is partially blocking the road on Penistone Road, near Grenoside.

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 09:52 BST

Storm Éowyn battering the UK and Ireland as Sheffield sits under yellow and amber weather warnings

There are strong winds in Sheffield as Storm Éowyn arrives.

But the city seems to have so far avoided the worst of disruption, compared to other areas of the UK and Ireland,

Flights have been delayed, roads closed and ferry services cancelled as 100mph winds pose a danger to life in some parts of the UK on Friday morning.

A fallen tree elsewhere in the UK this morning, as Sheffield is hit by Storm Eowyn
Full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/weather/storm-eowyn-battering-the-uk-and-ireland-as-sheffield-sits-under-yellow-and-amber-weather-warnings-4958445

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 10:00 BST

Meadowhall: Megamall issues statement as Storm Éowyn hits Sheffield

Meadowhall has confirmed it is open today as Storm Éowyn arrives in the city.

A spokesperson said the megamall was open as usual.

This comes as a yellow weather warning is in place for the city and set to last until midnight.

Meadowhall has issued a statement as Storm Éowyn hits Sheffield
Full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/business/consumer/meadowhall-megamall-issues-statement-as-storm-eowyn-hits-sheffield-4958460

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 11:06 BST

Outdoor market closed as storm hits Sheffield

Sheffield’s outdoor market has been closed because of the effects of Storm Éowyn this morning.

Sheffield Markets confirmed the outdoor facility, which is at the bottom of the Moor, is not now running today.

They said: “Our outdoor market is closed today, due to high winds. Stay safe everyone!”

Some of Sheffield's outdoor market stall, on The Moor. Picture: Google
Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 11:57 BST

Video shows the effects of extreme weather in in the UK

A video shows the affects of extreme weather like Storm Éowyn is currently running on Shots! TV

Dramatic footage includes lightning strikes near a football stadium.

To watch, log onto: https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52742870

Fri, 24 Jan, 2025, 14:30 BST

Storm Éowyn Sheffield: Emergency services called out as tree falls into Sheffield home

Emergency services were called out when a tree fell into a house in Sheffield, damaging the building.

It was among incidents dealt with by fire fighters this this morning, with another high profile incident just outside the city seeing debris blown from a tall commercial building, and damaging cars below.

Both incidents are thought to have been caused by Storm Éowyn.

Click here for the full story

Emergency services have been sent to incidents in and around Sheffield caused by the storm. File picture shows fire fighters in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen
Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 08:49 BST

Roads bosses make announcement on important Sheffield to Manchester link after Storm Éowyn

Roads bosses have made an announcement over a major Sheffield to Manchester link after Storm Éowyn.

The Woodhead Pass was closed throughout Friday because of the high winds.

Today they have announced that has re-opened.

Full story: https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/woodhead-pass-roads-bosses-make-announcement-on-important-sheffield-to-manchester-link-after-storm-4960077

The Woodhead Pass. Photo: Google
