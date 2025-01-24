Storm Éowyn Sheffield: Hour by hour forecast and when worst storm this year will peak in Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:39 GMT
The worst storm of the year is arriving in Sheffield, with some disruption already apparent.

Storm Éowyn began to arrive in the city in the early hours of the morning, and will continue to affect the city for some time.

Forecasters have given the city a yellow weather warning as a result of the storm, which has already seen gusts of over 100mph in Ireland, where it hit earlier, forcing some businesses to close.

In some higher lying areas in the west of the city, such as Stockbridge and Hallam Head, the warning is an amber warning.

Sheffield is expected to see the storm peak at around 11am this morning. The Met Office forecast says the city can expect to be seeing gusts of around 60mph at that stage.

Here is the hour by hour forecast for the city today, listing wind speeds for the strongest gusts.

7am: 55mph

8am: 53

9am: 56

10: 59

11: 60

12noon: 59

1pm: 57

2pm: 53

3pm: 48

4pm: 42

5pm: 39

6pm: 36

7pm: 34

8pm: 32

9pm: 31

10pm: 28

11pm: 26

12 midnight: 24

The weather is expected to be clear and dry throughout the storm, however.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and some disruption on Friday, say forecasters.

The Met Office advice for a yellow weather warning is to prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

They add: “People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.”

