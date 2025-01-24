Storm Éowyn: Woodhead Pass closed as storm hits Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 08:13 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 09:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of the Sheffield’s main roads has been closed this morning as a result of Storm Éowyn.

Watch on Shots! TV: Lightning strikes near football stadium | UK Extreme Weather Caught on Camera

National Highways has confirmed it has closed the A616 Woodhead Pass this morning because of the high winds.

🗞️Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said this morning: “A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire/ South Yorkshire is closed in both directions to ALL VEHICLES between the A616 Flouch and A57 Hollingworth due to strong winds from Storm Eowyn.”

The Woodhead Pass is one of the main trans-Pennine routes for people travelling from Sheffield, linking the city with Manchester.

No announcements have been made so far on any other Sheffield routes.

Related topics:Storm ÉowynSheffieldSouth YorkshireDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice