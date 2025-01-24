Storm Éowyn: Woodhead Pass closed as storm hits Sheffield
One of the Sheffield’s main roads has been closed this morning as a result of Storm Éowyn.
National Highways has confirmed it has closed the A616 Woodhead Pass this morning because of the high winds.
They said this morning: “A628 Woodhead Pass in Derbyshire/ South Yorkshire is closed in both directions to ALL VEHICLES between the A616 Flouch and A57 Hollingworth due to strong winds from Storm Eowyn.”
The Woodhead Pass is one of the main trans-Pennine routes for people travelling from Sheffield, linking the city with Manchester.
No announcements have been made so far on any other Sheffield routes.
