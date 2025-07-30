A developer has unveiled plans for a £225m 54-storey tower in Sheffield city centre - set to be the “tallest in the country outside London and Manchester.”

Oppidan Tower on King Street would have 1,100 flats with shops on the ground floor and a public observation deck at the top “so we can all look down on Leeds,” according to Colin Shenton, of Shenton Group.

He said the proposed height was not a “developer ego trip,” but necessary to make it financially viable.

A design drawing shows 54-storey Oppidan Tower on King Street, right. Kings Tower, in grey, has stalled after an investor pulled out. | Shenton Group

He added: “This would be the tallest building in the country outside London and Manchester, a real landmark for Sheffield.

“It’s not height for its own sake, nor is it a developer ego trip, the massing and density are about viability and deliverability.

“It costs the same to build in Sheffield as it does in Manchester or Leeds but the values are lower so we have to find the sweet spot where it can afford to pay for itself.”

Its size would also give them the luxury of picking the best shops and leisure operators to create a vibrant street, he added.

“This approach worked well in places like Spinningfields and Deansgate Square in Manchester where the commercial ground floor units underpin the appeal of the residential. Placemaking is people-led and our approach will be very flexible.”

Oppidan Tower would also promote regeneration in the area.

“Our role is to ensure King Street becomes both a thoroughfare connecting Fargate and Castlegate, promoting wider regeneration and pedestrian flow, and also a destination in its own right so it is fully occupied,” he added.

Shenton Group says it has bought properties on King Street ahead of redevelopment. | Google

The company is in talks with Sheffield City Council and a full planning application could be submitted in summer next year. The scheme has funding “subject to planning and viability” with a well-known financial institution, he added.

The announcement comes after a couple of setbacks for Castlegate. Food hall Department, in Castle House, closed earlier this summer.

And plans for a 40-storey Kings Tower on the former Primark site on King Street stalled after an investor pulled out. The scheme, which has planning permission for 428 flats in a 40-storey tower, is for sale.

Sheffield City Council is spending about £26m turning the former Sheffield Castle site into a park which it hopes will rejuvenate the area. It is set to open at the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.