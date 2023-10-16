Five Top Tips: A roast chicken is the gift that keeps on giving
Try Cheaper Brands
Don’t believe the hype. Supermarkets say finest – (costliest?) – is best but you could save money by buying cheaper brands than you normally do. There’s not always much difference in taste between value and premium ranges. Give it a go and let your taste buds be the judge, not the shiny label.
Make the Most of your Roast!
A roast chicken is the gift that keeps on giving, a delicious Sunday treat with incredibly versatile leftovers! How about a hearty bowl of Chicken Soup? Not only can you use the bones to make a nourishing stock, but the leftover meat gets shredded up with a mix of pasta, aromatics and any veg you like!
Get Your Calcium
Calcium helps to build bones and keep teeth healthy. It also regulates muscle contractions including your heartbeat, and makes sure blood clots normally. You should be able to get all the calcium you need from your diet. Good sources include dairy such as milk and cheese, and green leafy veg such as kale.
Check Your Cereal!
Many breakfast cereals are high in sugar. Try switching to lower-sugar ones or those with no added sugar such as porridge, wholewheat cereal biscuits (eg. Weetabix) or plain shredded wholegrain pillows (eg. Shredded Wheat). Doing so could cut out 70g of sugar (up to 22 sugar cubes) from your diet over the week!
Healthy Fats
Having unsaturated fat instead of saturated fat can help lower blood cholesterol to protect your heart. Foods like fish (especially oily fish such as mackerel, salmon and trout), unsalted nuts, seeds and yummy avocado are good sources of this ‘healthier’ fat.
For more top tips, fun food facts, recipes & updates on our programme, please follow us:
Twitter: @eatsmartsheff
Facebook: @eatsmartsheff
Instagram: @eatsmartsheffield
Website: Home – eatsmartsheffield.co.uk
Or email: [email protected]