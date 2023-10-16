The TikTok star is famous for surprise sets using a mobile set of DJ decks.

A viral TikTok star held a surprise set at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre as part of a student takeover.

DJ SUAT, who is famous for his surprise mobile DJ sets, has shared a video showing how he brought a party atmosphere to the centre as he toured around, entertaining more than 10,000 students in attendance on the night.

Viral TIkTok star DJ Suat held a surprise set at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre for a student takeover. Image courtesy of CityPress and DJ Suat

The DJ, who aims to ‘make the world dance’, travels all over the globe playing sets in high-profile public destinations.

Students were keen to snap selfies with the popular TikToker, who played his original mixes and danced with the thousands of students while they shopped for discounts. One lucky fan even got the chance to pick up and try out his infamous decks.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said "It was brilliant to see DJ SUAT in action here in Sheffield at what was one of our biggest-ever student events, with a turnout of over 10,000 people.

"The night is one of the most exciting on our calendar, with a host of offers available for young people. Our retailers also have great deals for students throughout the year, and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to the centre throughout their studies in Sheffield."

