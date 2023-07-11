The hunt is on in Sheffield for Britain's worst football team

Specsavers has expanded its nationwide hunt for Britain's worst grassroots football team to Sheffield.

The opticians chain is offering one of the nation's grassroots clubs a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to turn its fortunes around with one-to-one coaching from an unnamed "world class footballing legend".

Lorna Armitage, director at Specsavers in Sheffield, said: "For decades, Specsavers has celebrated and made heroes of those who really 'Should’ve gone to Specsavers'. This year, we're taking our commitment to celebrating human moments to the next level, by investing in an underfunded area of culture which relies heavily on excellent sight and hearing - grassroots football.

"We want to give this community of heroes a taste of fame - celebrating them and their humanness in way that only they can dream about. So that’s why we want local clubs across the UK to come forward and apply for the chance to be Specsavers’ 'Best Worst Team' and all the glory that comes with it."