The latest Sheffield United transfer news and rumours as the Blades prepare for the 2023/24 Premier League campaign

Sheffield United have reportedly taken released Bournemouth defender Chris Francis on a pre-season trial, according to a report.

The defender spent last summer on trial at the Cherries before earning a deal with the club but was released as one of six departures from the club’s development side at the end of the season.

The Daily Mail reports the player is now training with the Blades, having appeared for League One side Charlton Athletic in a friendly last week.

He is also said to be attracting interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool. The Blades have just £20m to spend ahead of their return to the Premier League and head coach Paul Heckingbottom will be required to pull off some shrewd deals as he aims to bolster his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Around £2m of their budget is set to be taken up by the signing of Anis Ben Slimane, who was reportedly set for his Sheffield United medical on Monday.

In other news, Football Insider report Manchester United will make a decision over Amad Diallo’s future in the coming weeks.

The player spent last season on loan at Sunderland and has also spent time on loan with Scottish giants Rangers. He joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for a deal worth up to £37.2m in 2021, if relevant add-ons are met.

He scored 14 goals and provided four assists for the Black Cats as they reached the Championship play-offs last term.

Man United boss Erik ten Hag has yet to decide if he wants to include the player in his squad for the 2023-24 campaign, with Amad back in pre-season training with last year’s Carabao Cup winners.

However, the report by Football Insider claims he is expected to head out on loan again next season as he could find it hard to break into the club’s first XI.

