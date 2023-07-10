Reports suggest Sheffield Wednesday want Troy Deeney in hybrid role at Hillsborough

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Troy Deeney over a hybrid role at the club.

The Owls are on the hunt for new signings as the start of the 2023/24 campaign approaches, with fans eager to see some fresh faces join the remaining members of the squad that sealed promotion out of League One last time out.

New manager, Xisco Munoz, has spoken of his desire to get the right names in rather than rush the process, and he refused to rule out a move for Deeney - a free agent after being released by Birmingham City - following rumours that began to circulate last week.

When asked about the 35-year-old forward, the Owls boss said, “You know I have a good relationship with Troy, he is a good person and I love him. I have a lot of contact with him.

“But right now is the moment for what we can improve with all the situations. We are putting the focus on what the team needs and how we can stay in a good situation in the Championship. We are trying to find the players to improve the team.”