Loughborough-based Higgins is a member of City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club and won gold in the men’s 400m at the British Athletics Indoor Championships last month.

The 21-year-old is among six athletes who have been selected for Team GB’s 4x400m men’s relay team in Belgrade, Serbia.

British indoor 400m champion Ben Higgins. Photo courtesy of James Rhodes - @jrhodesathletics on Instagram.

The competition gets under way on Friday, with the relay heats scheduled for Sunday morning and the final later in the evening.

Higgins, who is originally from Rutland in Leicestershire, joined Sheffield & Dearne three years ago to compete at a higher standard.

The club is a member of the National Athletics League Premier Division – the top tier of competition in the UK.