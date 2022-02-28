Higgins, who represents City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club, set a new personal best time of 46.71 seconds in Saturday’s semi-final at the British Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

The Loughborough-based 21-year-old was marginally slower in Sunday’s final, finishing in 46.82 seconds, but a disqualification meant he was awarded first place.

British indoor 400m champion Ben Higgins. Photo courtesy of James Rhodes - @jrhodesathletics on Instagram.

"It’s definitely the greatest so far,” he said of the achievement.

"I was delighted but it was almost a huge relief. It was the first time I felt every ounce of blood, sweat and tears has been worth it.

"I had my family and friends there, it was special.”

Higgings studies sport and exercise therapy at Loughborough University and usually specialises in 400m hurdles during the outdoor season.

But with no indoor equivalent, he competes as a 400m runner over the winter months.

He joined Sheffield & Dearne three years ago to compete at a higher standard – a move which has paid off.

"Winning the British Championships has opened a lot of doors,” he added.

"Deep down I always knew the Commonwealth Games was an aim, now it’s become a bit more realistic.”

As well as Birmingham 2022, the World Athletics Championships and European Athletics Championships will also take place this summer.

"To make one of those teams would be an aim,” added Higgins, who is originally from Rutland in Leicestershire.

He just missed out on the individual qualifying time of 46.5 seconds for the World Championships in Oregon, USA but could still compete there if Great Britain form a relay team.

Elsewhere at the British Championships, Sheffield-based Jo Rowland was just two points shy of a bronze medal in the women’s pentathlon.

Another Sheffield & Dearne athlete, George Heppinstall, cleared a new personal best indoors of 5.07 metres to finish fifth in the men’s pole vault.

Hallamshire Harriers also enjoyed success at last weekend’s National Cross Country Championships.

Twelve-year-old Tom Thake finished second on his national debut in the under-13 boys 3km race.