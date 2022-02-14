Bethany School pupil Ruben Stovell, aged 14, set a new personal best time on his way to a gold medal in the under-15 boys 800m race at last weekend’s England Athletics Indoor Championships, which were held at the English Institute Of Sport.

He also finished second in the under-15 pole vault event - one year after taking up the discipline – to add a silver medal to his latest gold.

Ruben Stovell pictured with his trainer Julia Johnson.

Seven days previously Nether Edge-based Ruben finished first in the 800m, pole vault and long jump at the Northern Athletics Championships.

"I’m overwhelmed with pride for him,” said Ruben’s mum Judith.

"He works really hard and really deserves what he gets. He’s done really well.”

Ruben, who already stands at 6'1, was head and shoulders above his fellow competitors in the 800m at the Northern Championships, finishing nine seconds ahead of the runner in second place.

The Hallamshire Harrier also beat his previous fastest time by just over four seconds on Saturday, crossing the line in 2:01.67.

"His determination and commitment to training is just inspirational,” added Judith, who also paid tribute to Ruben’s running coach Julia Johnson and pole vault coach Jonathan Baker.

"They are just so incredibly dedicated and everything they do is voluntary.”

Ruben’s dad Andy first spotted his son’s potential during a school sports day when he was just five years old.

He said: “I think he wants to be in athletics in a serious way.

"If he could get to the Commonwealth Games or Olympics he would be in his element. He’s just very at home in that world.”

Another talented Sheffield teenager, Rudi May, won gold in the under-17 boys pole vault event at the national event, while his fellow vaulter, William Lane, took silver in the under-20 category.

"I think we are going to see a lot of them in future,” said Trevor Fox, who coaches the pair.