But this humble setting is home to an internationally successful karting team with whom the racing journey of Alfa Romeo’s new driver Guanyu Zhou began.

Having impressed in Formula 2 – F1’s feeder series – over the last three years, Zhou is now set for motorsport’s big time, starting in Bahrain this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guanyu Zhou celebrates a podium finish in the Formula 2 Championship at Silverstone in 2018 (photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

In doing so, he will become China’s first full-time F1 driver.

The 22-year-old moved to Sheffield from his hometown of Shanghai in 2012 and began competing for Strawberry Racing UK, established by Paul Spencer in 2001.

"He had seen us race internationally,” says Sue Ellis, who manages the team’s office in Handsworth. “We have been lucky enough to always do quite well abroad.

"He wanted to do some European driving and we were the first stop. We helped relocate him because he lived in China, found him a house and put him in a school here.”

A signed photo of Guanyu Zhou in the Strawberry Racing UK office.

At his request, Zhou was known as Joe while in the Steel City and the youngster attended the prestigious Birkdale School.

A signed photo of Zhou, or Joe, still hangs in the Strawberry Racing office.

"He was incredible,” remembers Sue.

"He came over here on his own with very little English but he came on leaps and bounds. By the time he left he was completely fluent.

"It always staggered me that at that age you could leave your family, he was on his own in the first season. It was incredibly brave.”

Zhou was snapped up by the Ferrari Driver Academy following three successful seasons with his Sheffield-based team.

But he insisted on taking his mechanic Mark Salmon with him as he progressed through the ranks.

The pair worked together until last year.

“He can go all the way,” says Mark, “he just needs the breaks that they all do.”

Sue adds: "The Chinese equivalent of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, the governing body of Formula One) have really pushed for him because they could see some talent in him.

"I wish him well because he’s such a nice kid.