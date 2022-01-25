The pressure is off for the 26-year-old from Mosborough, who is not expected to medal when she represents Team GB in the women’s slopestyle and big air events at her third Games in Beijing next month.

After qualifying in third spot, Summerhayes finished seventh at Sochi 2014 – an achievement she repeated four years later in PyeongChang.

Katie Summerhayes of Great Britain competes in the women's freeski big air qualifications during Day 6 of the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championship on March 15, 2021 at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"In Sochi I had real pressure on me, it’s kind of nice to not have that now,” she said.

"Hopefully I can fly under the radar then out on the podium. I would love to go and get a medal.

"It’s been a tough four years after PyeongChang, I got injured and missed pretty much a year-and-a-half, then with Covid I missed a lot. I would just like to come away happy and thinking I gave it my all.”

Former Westfield School pupil Summerhayes suffered a third ACL injury of her 10-year career in 2018.

She began skiing aged just six when her dad took the family to the now-closed Sheffield Ski Village along with her younger sister Molly.

Like Summerhayes, 30-year-old Woods is set for his third Games, having finished fourth in the slopestyle event at PyeongChang 2018.

"I see him as a mentor,” she added. “He’s been through it all so he helps me.

"He’s definitely someone I will always look up to. It’s just great that we have got that relationship.

"If I have got any problems or if I’m a bit nervous or anything I can just go to him. He knows exactly what to say and what to do to help me through.”

While a lack of financial support has forced some Olympic hopefuls into early retirement, Summerhayes has kept her dream alive thanks to National Lottery funding.

She said: “The funding is absolutely amazing. I can’t thank the National Lottery enough and the players because that makes our dreams come true.