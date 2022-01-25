Winter Olympic Games: Team GB’s Katie Summerhayes relishing underdog tag in Freestyle Ski events
Sheffield skiing star Katie Summerhayes is hoping her underdog tag can take her all the way to the podium places at the Winter Olympics.
The pressure is off for the 26-year-old from Mosborough, who is not expected to medal when she represents Team GB in the women’s slopestyle and big air events at her third Games in Beijing next month.
Read More
After qualifying in third spot, Summerhayes finished seventh at Sochi 2014 – an achievement she repeated four years later in PyeongChang.
"In Sochi I had real pressure on me, it’s kind of nice to not have that now,” she said.
"Hopefully I can fly under the radar then out on the podium. I would love to go and get a medal.
"It’s been a tough four years after PyeongChang, I got injured and missed pretty much a year-and-a-half, then with Covid I missed a lot. I would just like to come away happy and thinking I gave it my all.”
Former Westfield School pupil Summerhayes suffered a third ACL injury of her 10-year career in 2018.
She began skiing aged just six when her dad took the family to the now-closed Sheffield Ski Village along with her younger sister Molly.
Sheffield ski village: Who is behind the redevelopment of the former ski village and what are the plans for it
It was there where she met Team GB teammate James Woods, who has also been selected to compete in the slopestyle and big air disciplines.
Like Summerhayes, 30-year-old Woods is set for his third Games, having finished fourth in the slopestyle event at PyeongChang 2018.
"I see him as a mentor,” she added. “He’s been through it all so he helps me.
"He’s definitely someone I will always look up to. It’s just great that we have got that relationship.
"If I have got any problems or if I’m a bit nervous or anything I can just go to him. He knows exactly what to say and what to do to help me through.”
While a lack of financial support has forced some Olympic hopefuls into early retirement, Summerhayes has kept her dream alive thanks to National Lottery funding.
She said: “The funding is absolutely amazing. I can’t thank the National Lottery enough and the players because that makes our dreams come true.
“To go to an Olympics is a dream for a lot of people. I can’t even put into words what it means.”