James Woods and Katie Summerhayes are both set for their third Games after being selected in the men’s and women’s freeski squads.

Freestyle skiing has been a medal sport on the Olympic programme since Albertville 1992 and consists of aerials, moguls, ski cross, half pipe and slopestyle.

All are dynamic and spectacular to watch, making them firm favourites with the crowds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Woods of Great Britain wins the gold medal during the FIS World Freestyle Ski Championships Men's and Women's Slopestyle on February 6, 2019 in Park City, USA. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Former Tapton School pupil Woods previously finished fifth in the slopestyle event at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games and fourth in PyeongChang in 2018, just 1.4 points away from a bronze medal.

The 30-year-old learned to ski at the Sheffield Ski Village near his family home in Crosspool.

Summerhayes became the first British female skier to win a Freestyle World Championships medal when she picked up slopestyle silver in Kreischberg, Austria in 2015.

She also finished seventh at both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang four years later, despite an injury-hampered build-up.

GB Snowsport head coach, Pat Sharples, said: “I’m so proud of every single athlete who’s been selected for the Olympic Winter Games squad today. Behind every name on this list is a huge amount of hard work, determination, and commitment, and every single squad member really deserves their place.

“It’s true, though, that the hard work is only just beginning. The next few weeks are going to be a huge challenge, but we back every athlete on this squad to do themselves and their country proud in Beijing.”