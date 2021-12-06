A men’s singles silver medal at the weekend’s British Figure Skating Championships at iceSheffield meant the 26-year-old from Wincobank, who planned to give up competing professionally next year, missed out on the solitary spot available to represent the UK at the 2022 European and World Championships.

That prompted him to retire early.

Speaking on Monday, Hallam said: “Today has been pretty hard but I’m quite happy because it’s been a long time coming.

Sheffield figure skater PJ Hallam has decided to retire from the sport early before falling out of love with it altogether (photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe).

"I have already been to the Worlds twice, I have been British champion and done everything I could possibly do.

"The only other thing would be the Olympics but that’s another three years. I was ready (to retire) six years ago."

The decision comes at the end of a difficult few years for the former All Saints Catholic High School pupil.

The coronavirus pandemic meant he was forced to use rinks as far away as Scotland – and pay for it out of his own pocket because he does not receive funding.

Hallam added: "I have got some amazing memories of skating. If I drag it out another four years or so my opinion would probably change.

"I want to leave still loving the sport.”

Romford’s Graham Newberry took first place and Hallam’s crown as British champion on Sunday.

“The Short Program was phenomenal and I broke the British record,” said Hallam.

“I just got a little bit over-excited for the Free Skating and made a few too many mistakes, but it was just amazing to be in front of everyone from Sheffield.

"There were all sorts of emotions; sad, happy, relieved. I still haven’t come back down to earth yet, it feels very surreal."

Such was the emotion of the occasion, Hallam was unable to bid farewell to his long-time coach Dawn Peckett, who has coached him since he began skating aged eight.

"She’s just been my rock throughout,” he said.

"She’s amazing and literally brought me up throughout my skating career.”

So what does the future hold?

"I want to put together my own little one-man show,” Hallam said, "just one final send-off.”