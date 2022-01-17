The New Zealand based company has submitted a number of ideas for the site, including sledging and zip wires.

The business has operations in countries around the world including Korea, Canada and Singapore and has submitted a ‘high level’ proposal to Sheffield City Council.

These are the latest plans for the former Sheffield Ski Village, which the council is now putting up for redevelopment.

The authority is currently in talks with Skyline Luge, after it revealed plans to pour £200,000 into moving the redevelopment forwards.

It comes after the council terminated a contract with Extreme Leisure in August last year, which was due to spend £25 million redeveloping the Parkwood site after being signed up in 2017.

It included plans to create a modern ski slope, mountain bike trails, a hub and visitor accommodation but Sheffield City Council said the company failed to deliver key milestones and the project was deemed not viable.

So who is the new developer and what are the current plans for the former Ski Village? Here is everything we know so far.

New plans to redevelop the former Ski Village at Parkwood Springs in Sheffield have been submitted to the council by international company Skyline Luge.

Who is redeveloping the old Ski Village in Sheffield?

At present, Sheffield City Council is in talks with Skyline Enterprises – owners of Skyline Luge – which specialises in creating outdoor leisure destinations and is looking at the company’s plan for the Parkwood Springs site.

The company has developed sites all over the world, including New Zealand, Canada, South Korea and Singapore, which all feature special Luge carts which run on tracks.

It has been operating since the 1960s, with the Luge operating since the mid 1980s.

Skyline was a potential partner with Extreme and had negotiated to lease part of the site for a zip line and luge – a small one or two person sled where people travel feet first.

Even though the contract with Extreme was terminated, Skyline says it remains committed to redeveloping the Sheffield site and has submitted extensive plans to the council.

What is Skyline planning for the former Sheffield Ski Village?

The plans which have been submitted to Sheffield City Council include sledging and zip wires to name just a few.

It would be part of a ‘Gravity Park’, which would feature a number of rides and attractions.

Tammy Whitaker, head of regeneration at Sheffield Council, said: “Skyline have prepared a high level proposal for a Gravity Park, developing their existing concept from experience of delivering other operations around the globe.

“The Gravity Park would be the first in the world and would create a regional leisure destination providing a family orientated experience.

“It would include a luge and zip wire alongside a range of other activities, providing access for all people of all abilities and interests.”

The other sites across the world are extremely popular and the company is hopeful the plans could come into fruition within the next three to four years.

Chief executive of Skyline Enterprises, Geoff McDonald, said there is the potential to work with other partners to bring in more offerings to the attraction.

He also said he was confident the plans would work and would be an asset for the city.

It would feature the famous Skyline Luge.

What is the Skyline Luge?

The Skyline Luge is a gravity-fuelled thrill ride using a three-wheeled cart designed and engineered in New Zealand and enjoyed by millions of adventure enthusiasts around the world.

Drivers have full control over the braking and steering of the carts and the tracks have twists and turns.

When will a decision on the redevelopment of Sheffield Ski Village be made?