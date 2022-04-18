Snooker’s annual flagship competition has been held at the Sheffield theatre since 1977 and will continue to take place there until at least 2027.

Some people in the sport, including former world champion and world number one Judd Trump, argue the venue is no longer fit for purpose.

(Back to front, left to right) Mark Allen, Anthony McGill, Luca Brecel, Shaun Murphy, Neil Robertson, Barry Hawkins, Stuart Bingham, Yan Bingtao, Mark Williams, John Higgins, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby, Kyren Wilson and Zhao Xinong during the media day at The Crucible.

But McGill, who reached the semi-final in 2020, said: “It’s got to stay here, absolutely.

Asked what makes it so special to him, the Scotsman replied: “Probably the things that are wrong with it actually, because it’s too small.

"It’s cramped, even maybe back here (backstage) but mainly in the playing arena. It’s pretty small, it’s pretty tight.

"There’s nothing fancy or modern about it, but that’s all part of it.

Scotland's Anthony McGill in action against England's Liam Highfield during day two of the Betfred World Snooker Championships at The Crucible.

"Every time you step out there you think of all the things that have happened there; the players, the shots that have been played, the matches...you have got to keep it.”

The Crucible’s 980-person capacity has been another source of frustration for some, with critics complaining about a lack of seats and space for hospitality.

But others, including McGill, value the intimate and tense atmosphere it helps create.

He added: "Does it intimidate players? Definitely. Even some of the champions. John Higgins, the first time he came here (1995), he hated it. He lost 10-3 here on his debut, I remember talking to John about it.

"It gets on top of even the best players. But there’s nowhere like it.”

The competition's format, which sees the final played over 35 frames, has also been criticised.

This year’s favourite, 2010 winner Neil Robertson, described it as ‘dated’ and ‘stale and tickets remain on sale for some sessions, including the semi-finals, which are played over 33 frames.

Robertson called for matches to be limited to 25 frames.

Shorter matches have been introduced in snooker and other sports are now prioritising more ‘bitesize’ formats with sponsor-laden kits replacing traditional dress codes.

Should the World Championship follow suit?

"Tournaments need to be longer, in my opinion,” said McGill.

"Probably not for spectators. Everyone these days wants everything just quick, quick quick.

“From a playing point of view I’d like longer tournaments. I don’t think this has to change.

"The matches are through the week. People are working you can’t pack it out every single match.”

The tournament’s value to Sheffield’s economy cannot be understated – and some of the best young players on the tour are based here because of the city’s association with snooker.

Among them is China’s Yan Bingtao, the 2021 Masters champion.

"More people know Sheffield (in China) because the World Championship is here every year,” he said.

"The Crucible is a very good arena, everyone wants to play good here and better here. There’s more pressure because everywhere is different to this one.

"I want it (Snooker World Championship) to stay here because I love this arena. I want every match to be played here.”

Richard Coleman is a principal researcher at Sheffield Hallam University’s Sport Industry Research Group, which looks at the impact of major sporting events.

He said: “A 2013 study found direct spending by people visiting specifically for the World Championship was something like £2.6 million.

"It’s probably £3 million now with inflation. Players also spend significant amounts of cash while they are here. Historically, they would stay in Sheffield.

"On top of that, you have got place marketing. It’s just great for the city to hear people talking about Sheffield, it’s exposure you can’t necessarily buy.”