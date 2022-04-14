Four Chinese players based in the city – Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao, Lyu Haotian and Zhao Xintong – have qualified for the 2022 World Snooker Championship, which will be held at the Crucible Theatre for the forty-sixth year running.

Yan Bingtao of China plays a shot during the 2021 Betfred World Snooker Championship (photo by Zac Goodwin - Pool / Getty Images).

Former world number one Junhui runs a practice facility on Haymarket.

He recovered from a 7-4 deficit to beat David Lilley 10-7 in the final qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport and book his spot in the first round of 32, but faces a tough opening match against 2020 runner-up Kyren Wilson.

Haotian also came through qualifying while 2021 Masters champion Bingtao and Xintong, who won the UK Championship last year, are among the 16 seeds.

The trio practise at Victoria’s Snooker Academy on Scotland Street.

Although 22-year-old Bingtao and Xintong, 25, are not considered among the tournament favourites, they have both been tipped by Sheffield-based former world champion Ken Doherty.

He said: “I think it could be a big year for Ronnie (O’Sullivan) to win his seventh, and there is a case for both the Chinese players (Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong) going very deep.”

The Rocket is third favourite to win snooker’s most-coveted crown this year behind Neil Robertson and Judd Trump.

The World Championship is the battleground in snooker’s culture war as traditionalists clash with those wanting to modernise the sport – and the annual debate about the Crucible’s suitability as a host venue has been fired up before a ball has been potted.

Last year’s runner-up Shaun Murphy thinks the lack of corporate hospitality could be problematic as the sport expands.

Qualifier Stephen Maguire wants the tournament moved to a bigger venue, despite tickets still being available for every round, including the final, on Thursday morning.

The format of the World Championship has also been criticised amid a non-stop calendar of short-form events.

But 1997 champion Doherty said: “I love the format and I love the tradition. When a place is on top of you like that, it creates so much pressure.