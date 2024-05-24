Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield draft in rider with expert track knowledge for Belle Vue clash

Sheffield have announced who will cover for Josh Pickering at Belle Vue on Monday - and it’s someone who knows the Manchester side’s track well.

Tru7 Group Tigers announced during the 50-40 win over Leicester on Thursday night that former Belle Vue rider Tom Brennan will be guesting for the club at the National Speedway Stadium in the Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash at the National Speedway Stadium.

Brennan left the aces at the start of this season, and is currently a Birmingham rider.

Meanwhile, Pickering, who was at the meeting watching his team mates win at Owlerton, says he could be back in action in the near future.

Josh Pickering hopes to return soon. Photo: David Kessen, National World

Pickering crashed out of the Monarchs’ Cab Direct Championship home defeat to Plymouth last week. But he has been encouraged by the results of specialist consultation in Poland.

He said: “Not as bad as I first thought by the looks of things. Still have to take things easy for a few days but hopefully not out too long.”

Tigers team manager Simon Stead was pleased with how his side performed in the absence of Pickering, as well as Jack Holder and Dan Gilkes, on Thursday at Owlerton in the win over Ipswich.

He said: “I am really proud because there’s no doubt that confidence was knocked a little bit after the disappointment of the Ipswich result.”

“But to turn around and have a response like that with not our usual 1-7 was a great response.

“I’m happy with the lads; everybody did their job and we got points from every area.

“It was a tough meeting for the middle order against such a well balanced team so the fact that we saw Kyle (Howarth) somewhere back to near his best was great to see.

“I was pleased with how everyone rode though and I’d like to thank both Rory (Schlein) and Jake (Mulford) for stepping in and doing such a great job for us as well.

“A word for Graham (Trollope - track curator) and the rest of his team as well; how they managed to turn that track around throughout the day after the rain we had on Wednesday was fantastic and as I predicted when I saw the track on Thursday morning, we ended up seeing some great racing.”

The Tru7 Group Tigers face their second Bank Holiday Monday (May 27, 12 noon) trip of the season to rivals Belle Vue on Monday before hosting Birmingham at Owlerton next Thursday (May 30, 7.30pm).