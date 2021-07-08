Speedway: Josh Pickering joins Sheffield Tigers

Josh Pickering has joined Sheffield Tigers. Picture: Taylor Lanning

Pickering has been riding for Edinburgh at Championship level and joins the Owlerton side as a replacement for Justin Sedgmen who has been released and made available to other Premiership clubs.

Pickering says the opportunity has been a long time coming and he’s thrilled to be linking up with the T ru Plant Tigers.

"I’m stoked to get this opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands,” he said. “I can’t thank Sheffield enough for the chance.

“I feel at times I should have already been in this league but things happen for a reason and I’m glad to join the Tigers.

"It’s a cool track and I’ve had a few good meetings around there a couple of years ago but as the rider I am now once I get the feel of things around there I’m sure I’ll settle in fine.”

Pickering is also hoping the extra meetings will benefit both him and the team as he looks to improve as a rider.

"I’d like to think the extra bike time will do me good,” he said. “All I know is it doesn’t matter what you do if you do it all the time it becomes second nature.

“I’m just going to attack it with the same mentality I’ve had all season and I should do my part for the team.

"It's an exciting time of the season and hopefully I can help the club kick on."

Club co-promoter Damien Bates said: “We feel Josh deserves an opportunity with us and it’s a surprise he’s not had a Premiership place before.