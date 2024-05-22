Speedway: Two Sheffield riders confirmed for 2024 British Final as line-up announced
Sheffield will have two riders in next months speedway British Final, it has been announced.
Three time former world champion Tai Woffinden and Tru7 Group Tigers skipper Kyle Howarth will both be in the line up for the meeting, which takes place at the National Speedway Stadium in Manchester on Saturday, June 8.
For Tigers number five Woffinden, it will be his first ride in the British Final since completing a hat-trick of titles in 2015 when it was staged at its old home track in Wolverhampton.
Meanwhile, Tru7 Group Tigers captain Kyle Howarth has been selected for a fourth year in succession.
Elsewhere, double champion Dan Bewley will be aiming to make it three on the trot whilst fellow Grand Prix star Robert Lambert, who rode for Sheffield as a guest in last year’s grand final, also returns to the competition.
The riding order draw will take place next Monday (May 27) during Eurosport’s coverage of Leicester v Oxford.
2024 Attis Insurance Sport Division British Final: Full line up:
Robert Lambert (Unattached), Tai Woffinden (Sheffield), Dan Bewley (Belle Vue), Danny King (Ipswich/Redcar), Chris Harris (Oxford/Glasgow), Richard Lawson (Leicester/Poole), Tom Brennan (Birmingham/Poole), Charles Wright (Oxford/Redcar), Steve Worrall (Birmingham/Glasgow), Craig Cook (Oxford/Workington), Adam Ellis (Ipswich), Kyle Howarth (Sheffield/Scunthorpe), Lewis Kerr (Berwick), Rory Schlein (Berwick), Ben Barker (Plymouth), Connor Mountain (Belle Vue/Scunthorpe).
