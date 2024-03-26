Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield boss Simon Stead said his Tigers side 'never know when they're beaten', after they produced a late comeback to win at Birmingham.

The Tru7 Group Tigers fought back from 10 points down to earn a draw at Perry Barr, then with the scores tied at 45-45, won a superheat to take two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stead said: “I’m pleased that we’ve got points on the board.

Sheffield team manager Simon Stead. Picture: David Kessen, National World

“It was a difficult one; fair play to Birmingham, they looked really sharp and we didn’t.

“But it’s early days for us, we haven’t had a great deal of track time and I think that shows in the early heats.

“When we do get dialled in we seem to come back strong.

“They never know when they’re beaten, we’ve got a great team spirit, they’re all fighting for each other, they were all thinking that we could get back into it and that’s what we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Again, plenty of positives, we’ve got points on the board like I said and we’re looking forward to finally getting a home meeting in at Sheffield on Thursday.”

Sheffield number four Josh Pickering, who has guested for the Brummies in the past, said Birmingham had a lot of new riders in their team, with some of them track specialists.

He said he was disappointed that the superheat did not finish with all four riders, with Vaclav Milik excluded from a rerun following a fall.

He said: "It's a shame the superheat turned out the way it did.. Nothing against the ref, they can call it as they see it, but I think the people who missed out where the spectators who would have seen four great riders go at it in the superheat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We got to 10 or 12 down and a few of the boys were trying to work out the set up. It's a crucial thing around here and the Brummies got off to a very good start.

"We showed our class, and finished on top the way we did last year. All positive vibes, we're getting back to Owlerton. We've had two away meetings so far now and we're back home on Thursday night and hope to have a big crowd there. I'm really looking forward to it."

Sheffield are due to meet Oxford on Thursday at Owlerton, with the Spires leading 47-43 with the aggregate point also on the line.

Birmingham 45: Leon Flint 9, Vaclav Milik 8+1, Tom Brennan 8+1, Scott Nicholls 7+2, Zach Cook 5+2, Steve Worrall 5+1, Wiktor Lampart 3.

Sheffield 45: Tai Woffinden 15+1, Jack Holder 9, Josh Pickering 8, Kyle Howarth 5+2, Chris Holder 4, Jason Edwards 3+1, Dan Gilkes 1.