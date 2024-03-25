Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield levelled the scores in a dramatic 15th heat before beating Birmingham in a superheat to secure their first win of the season.

Tigers had trailed from the start of the meeting at Perry Bar, right from a 5-1 reverse in the first heat, and trailed by 10 points as late as heat nine..

But needing a 5-1 heat advantage in heat 15, Jack Holder and Tai Woffinden secured the necessary points to take the meeting to a superheat.

Jack Holder, left, and Tai Woffinden, right

With a repeat line up against Vaclav Milik and Scott Nicholls in the superheat, Milik was excluded for a fall. The Sheffield pair then took the full points in the re-run to secure the victory, Holder finishing first

BIRMINGHAM 45: Leon Flint 9, Vaclav Milik 8+1, Tom Brennan 8+1, Scott Nicholls 7+2, Zach Cook 5+2, Steve Worrall 5+1, Wiktor Lampart 3.

SHEFFIELD 45: Tai Woffinden 15+1, Jack Holder 9, Josh Pickering 8, Kyle Howarth 5+2, Chris Holder 4, Jason Edwards 3+1, Dan Gilkes 1.