Tai Woffinden’s crash has ‘knocked stuffing’ out of Sheffield, admits boss Simon Stead ahead of the team’s season opener on Thursday.

The speedway world was rocked at the weekend when the three time former world champion was seriously injured riding in Poland, and airlifted to hospital, just days after he had been at Owlerton for the club’s public practice day.

Today Sheffield speedway confirmed he remained in hospital and said that the Woffinden family were keeping in close contact with Sheffield staff who say they will issue further updates at the family’s request when the full facts are known.

Tai Woffinden in the Sheffield pits last Thursday. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Tigers team boss Simon Stead said: “What happened on Sunday with Tai has, understandably, knocked the stuffing out of us a bit.

“It’s been a really, really strange and tough couple of days for everyone in the team, for everyone connected with the club and for the whole of the speedway world as well because he is one of the biggest names and characters we’ve got.

“It goes without saying that he hasn’t been off my mind this week and my thoughts and very best wishes go to Tai and all of his family.

“It does leave a massive hole in our team with everything Tai brings on and off track – but the reality is, our season gets underway on Thursday and if he was here himself, he’d have been firing the lads up and winning would be on his mind.

“One thing I do know with this group of lads is that they are head-strong, they are determined and from day one last Thursday, there is a real togetherness about them – and that is going to count for so, so much, particularly in these opening weeks of the season.”

Sheffield start their 2025 Rowe Motor Oil Premiership opener on Thursday (April 3, 7.30pm) with Birmingham their first opponents at Owlerton.

Tai Woffinden’s injury means that the team will start the season operating rider replacement, with everyone except Jack Holder eligible to take one of his programmed rides.

The meeting will see Josh Pickering captain the side for the first time, whilst Anders Rowe, and Leon Flint will make their debuts. Danyon Hume returns to the club again having ridden for Sheffield in 2021, and big name Austrialian stars Jack Holder and Chris Holder are also back again this season.

The Speedway Control Bureau have granted a 28-day cover facility whilst the club await further developments regarding Tai’s situation.

SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Tai Woffinden R/R, Chris Holder, Danyon Hume, Leon Flint.

BIRMINGHAM: Tobiasz Musielak, Jonas Jeppesen, Michael Jepsen Jensen, Keynan Rew, Matej Zagar, Antti Vuolas, Jason Edwards.