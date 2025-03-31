Tai Woffinden Speedway: Family flying out to injured Sheffield and Rzeszów star as clubs issue statements

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 15:31 BST
Relatives of Sheffield’s three time former speedway world champion are flying out to him, after he was seriously injured in a crash in Poland.

Tai, who was in the pits at Owlerton on Thursday for the Tigers’ public practice session, was injured in a crash riding for his Polish club, Rzeszów, on Sunday evening.

The Ekstraliga club has issued a statement today updating Tai’s condition after he was airlifted to hospital yesterday. They said he had been in intensive care and had suffered fractures.

Tai Woffinden, pictured, was injured in Poland. National WorldTai Woffinden, pictured, was injured in Poland. National World
Tai Woffinden, pictured, was injured in Poland. National World | National World

But his English club has accused the Polish team of putting out details without the approval of his family, and have declined to issue any details at this stage.

Tigers said in an updated statement today: “Whilst we understand the concern for Tai’s health and wellbeing, Sheffield Speedway will not be going into any further detail at this stage.

“We are in constant communication with his family - who have confirmed that reports in the Polish media have gone out without their permission or approval.

“Members of Tai’s family will be flying to the hospital later on Monday evening, where he is currently being treated, and will provide the club with a full update as and when they have learned the full facts and when they are comfortable in doing so.

Sheffield Speedway once again politely asks supporters not to respond to rumours out of respect to Tai and his family.”

Meanwhile, Tai’s former Sheffield team mate, Tobiasz Musielak, a fellow member of the Tigers 2023 Premiership winning team has issued a message of support for Tai on social media.

He said: “All thoughts with @TWoffinden …. sending best wishes to get well soon .”

Tai was due to race for Tigers on Thursday against Birmingham in what would have been his first meeting for Sheffield since he was injured riding in a grand prix last summer.

He had said he felt back to normal again after his long lay off and was excited about the new season.

He was out of action for nine months after a serious elbow break.

