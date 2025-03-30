Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield speedway’s number one has shared his thoughts on the new season - and believes he can claim his first world title.

Jack Holder currently world number six, got in some practice laps at Owlerton at Thursday’s public practice, and told the Star he feels the Speedway Premiership is strong this season.

He told the Star he feels this season’s Sheffield line up is looking good, and is pleased to see the number of big name riders returning to the UK.

Jack Holder is hoping to finish 2025 as World Champion. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Tigers have added Anders Rowe, Danyon Hume and Leon Flint to their line up alongside last season’s top four of Jack, his brother Chris, Tai Woffinden and skipper Josh Pickering. They start their season at home to Birmingham on Thursday (April 3).

He said ahead of practice: “We've got a few of the same boys from last year and a couple of new guys so it should be a few runs around to go out there today and hopefully we can have a good year.”

He said riding again alongside brother Chris, a former world champion, was a bonus.

“It's always good having your own brother in the team,” he said. “We can travel together and make everything a lot easier and it's always good to have your own family.”

Jack Holder in action at the practice session at Owlerton. Photo: Phil McGlynn | Phil McGlynn

The pair rode together for the first time in England at Owlerton last season, but have lined up in the same colours in Poland in the past.

Asked about the strength of the league this season, he said: “It's very strong. It's good to see a few riders from overseas, over in Europe, come back over to the UK to obviously get more racing because the English Speedway is a little bit different to everywhere else. So yeah, it's good to see a few more riders coming over and making the league a lot stronger.”

Holder has been back in his native Australia over the winter, riding in tournaments including the Australian national championship. One of three Sheffield riders in the championship, he finished runner up to Belle Vue’s Brady Kurtz.

He said his winter had been really good - not just for the racing.

Holder, who became a father for the first time during last season, said: “It's the first time all my family had seen my little boy, so that was good. Plenty of sunshine, just relaxed really and getting everything ready for the season ahead.”

On the bike, though, he said everything went to plan. He said he had tested a few things, and was looking forward to the new season.

This year will be his fourth competing on the Grand Prix stage, and Holder wants to take current world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik’s title.

He said: “I want to be world champion for sure. That's why I'm here and that's what I'm aiming to do. Just have a good year, consistent, injury free and hopefully by the end of the season I'll be at the top.”

