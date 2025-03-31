Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s new signing Anders Rowe has explained why the club’s Owlerton track suits him, as he prepares to make his debut on Thursday

Rowe took to the track at last Thursday’s Sheffield Tigers public practice session, for what was his first public appearance on the Sheffield shale since signing for the club. On Thursday (April 3) he will make his debut at home to Birmingham

Before taking his bike out for the practice day, he explained to The Star what suits him about the Sheffield circuit and expressed excitement at joining the team.

Andes Rowe, pictured, Sheffield Tigers' new signing, is a fan of Sheffield's Owlerton track. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

On joining Sheffield speedway he said: “It's really good, it's a nice atmosphere and yes, it's good to have a change. I think it's an awesome team. We're pretty solid all the way through, so yeah, it'll be a really interesting year.

“I've raced against all the boys and I think I've ridden in a couple of teams with a couple of the riders in the past. So we know each other quite well, so it should be pretty good.”

After riding as Rising Star for King’s Lynn last season, he is now up into the main body of the Sheffield line-up, and explained that his average was too high to go back into the Rising Star scheme for this season.

Anders Rowe in action at the Sheffield public practice day. Photo: Phil McGlynn | Phil McGlynn

He said: “It shows that I'm improving, not just to myself, but also to other people. It's really good for me and I'm looking forward to a new challenge.

He does not expected the move up to makes things more difficult for him, though, as he still has to race everyone, from one to seven, over the meeting. But he is pleased that it means he will get inside gates in heat one.

Since Rowe joined the club, many have made reference to his high scores as a visiting rider at Owlerton in the past, and he admits it is a track that he likes.

He said: “It's one of my favourite tracks and I've always liked coming here. I've not really raced too, too many times here, but every time I've come here, I've always just taken it in my stride and just raced my bike and had fun, and just made the bike simple, and got out of the starts and held on tight.

“I think because it's quite big and open. It's a racer's track, but it's also a gater's track as well. I'm quite a good gater, so if you can get out of those starts fast and get out in front early and hit fresh air, you can get a good gap between you.

“But also, if you miss the start, you can still win a race. So that's what I really like about it.”

His target for the new season is to improve again on last year, after what he considers to be two good campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

“The last two seasons I've had have been really good,” he said. “For me, just carry on doing what I was doing from last year, having fun, racing my bike, putting points on the table, winning races, winning meetings with the team, and get us into them semifinals and then the finals. Then we go from there.”