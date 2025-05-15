Sheffield number one Jack Holder descibed how he and Anders Rowe came back from behind in a race described as one of the best at Owlerton in years.

Tru7 Group Tigers won a last heat decider to beat Ipswich in an exciting last heat decider at Owlerton to secure the victory in their Rowe Motor Oil Premiership clash,

But it was heat six, where Tigers battled back from a possible 5-1 defeat to a 5-1 victory, with Jack Holder battling to the front, and Rowe speeding past two opponents in the last half a lap, which was described on the centre green microphone by announcer Ryan Guest as the best heat at Owlerton for years.

Jack Holder felt Sheffield were caught by surprise | National World

Holder said: “It was a tough meeting, and it came down that last race. They caught us by surprise a little bit. We’ve been winning quite comfortably at home, so we had to work for that one..

“Heat six, it was just one of those things, the right place at the right time, and hunted them down, and got the win.

“I just took my time, and I’ve done plenty of laps round here so I know what to do, I took my time, didn’t panic and got to the front, and that was that.”

Despite Tigers trailing going into the last heat, Holder still felt Sheffield had a chance to win.

He said: “Of course. I think we’re the better team but in the end we just struggled a bit tonight with the track, a few of the boys, but as I said, it came down that that last race, and we got the job done.

“Hopefully next time we can get it done a lot earlier.”