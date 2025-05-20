Speedway: Kerr tops scores as Sheffield chalk up first away win of season at King's Lynn
He was beaten in only one of his six rides, as he helped guide the Tru7 Group Tigers to a 48-42 win in what was only their second away meeting of the campaign.
Kerr racked up 16+1 from six rides, beaten only by home skipper Nicolai Klindt in Heat 12, and then it was left to the Holder brothers to get Sheffield over the line.
Chris and Jack combined for a big 5-1 in Heat 13 and after the Stars responded in Heat 14 to set up a last-heat decider, they notched a 4-2 success to secure victory on the night.
Sheffield manager Simon Stead said: “For a lot of the meeting we couldn’t quite get any distance between ourselves and King’s Lynn, but a real team performance tonight got the job done.
“It was an outstanding performance from Lewi. I’m really pleased for him because he’s put in a lot of hard work since coming back to us.
“He’s done a really good job so a big shout out to him, great performance, but collectively it was very, very good.”
Next up in a busy period for Stead’s side is the opportunity for further points on the road with a trip to Oxford on Thursday, followed by a big Bank Holiday Monday clash with Leicester at Owlerton (May 26, 6.30pm).
Stead added: “We’re looking to keep it rolling. It’s a good result today, Thursday is a new day but hopefully it will be the same result!”
Kings Lynn 42: Nicolai Klindt 12, Jan Kvech 10+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 8, Richard Lawson 7+1, Chris Harris 4+2, Ashton Boughen 1+1, Ben Cook R/R.
Sheffield 48: Lewis Kerr 16+1, Jack Holder 9+1, Chris Holder 9+1, Justin Sedgmen 7, Josh Pickering 3+1, Leon Flint 3, Anders Rowe 1+1.
Sheffield win the aggregate point 105-75