Sheffield Tigers beat Wolves in the rain to secure speedway premiership final spot and confirm star name

Sheffield are through to the Sports Insure Premiership grand final - and Grand Prix star Robert Lambert will be in their line-up.

TruPlant Tigers won a truncated second leg of their semi final against Wolverhampton 39-21 in the Owlerton rain this evening, with the decision made to stop the race after Sheffield had reached a score that the visitors could not match.

With Tigers having won the away leg at Monmore Green 50-40, that meant the racing finished at the end of heat 10, which had seen skipper Kyle Howarth and guest rider Lambert, standing in for Tigers injured star Tai Woffinden, notch a 5-1 heat advantage, with both rivers having overtaken the visitors Rory Schlein to put themselves at the front.

With the announcement that the racing would finish at that point, it was also confirmed over the tannoy to fans that Lambert would continue to guest for both legs of the final against Ipswich next week. Lambert had been on a paid maximum from his three heats when the racing ended.

Tigers did not lose a heat on the night, and perhaps the most dramatic heat was heat number five. Tigers' Josh Pickering crashed out of the race on the back straight, and was excluded for the re-run.

Riding as the only Sheffield rider in the re-run, Chris Holder was third out of the gate, but overtook both Steve Worrall and Sam Masters to win the heat and salvage a 3-3 for the home side.

The victory secured Tigers their second successive grand final, with the first leg set to take place in Ipswich on Monday (October 2). The second leg is set to be run at Owlerton next Thursday (October 5)

Sheffield 39: Kyle Howarth 9+1 (four rides), Robert Lambert 8+1 (three rides), Chris Holder 6+1 (three rides_, Josh Pickering 6 (three rides), Richard Lawson 3 (two rides), Connor Mountain 3+1 (two rides), Jason Edwards 4+1 (three rides)

Wolves 21: Luke Becker 5 (three rides), Zach Cook 5 (three rides), Leon Flint 4 (three rides), Sam Masters 3 (two rides), Rory Schlein 1 (three rides), Ryan Douglas 1 (three rides)