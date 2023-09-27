Speedway: Connor Mountain to guest for Sheffield for Tigers crucial play-off clash with Wolves
Former Tiger Connor Mountain will join grand prix star Robert Lambert and Richard Lawson, guesting as Sheffield bid to win a place in speedway's play=off final on Thursday.
Mountain, who rode for the club last season in the Grand Final defeat to Belle Vue, is the only change to the line up which won the first leg of the Sports Insure Premiership play-off semi-final away at Wolverhampton on Monday night.
And going into Thursday's meeting, TruPlant Tigers team boss Simon Stead says his riders ‘can’t afford to take their foot off the gas’.
Tigers performed outstandingly in the first leg to notch a 50-40 victory at Monmore Green on Monday, as they chase a place in the Grand Final against Ipswich.
Stead said: “It’s quite simple, we’ve drawn a line underneath Monday’s first leg. We start from zero again on Thursday as far as we’re concerned because the important thing when you get to this time of year is momentum.
“It’s about using what you did in the previous meeting to help boost your belief and confidence but then it’s about not taking anything for granted to ensure you’re always sharp and ready to keep that ball rolling.
“So we can’t afford to take our foot off the gas, we need to carry on doing what we’re doing and if Monday is anything to go by then we’re going to be a threat to anybody.
“Wolves will feel they’ve got nothing to lose I’m sure and on their night they can be a handful away from home.
“But if we apply ourselves how we have done in recent weeks and months around Owlerton, then I would like to think we can produce another solid effort and hopefully get into that Grand Final for a second year running.”
Lambert and Lawson guest again against the Wolves, in place of Tigers' stars Tai Woffinden and Tobiaz Musielak, both out injured. They scored 22 points between them in Monday’s first leg.
Connor Mountain, who reached the Grand Final with Sheffield last season, steps in for the injured Claus Vissing at reserve.
Sheffield: Robert Lambert, Kyle Howarth, Chris Holder, Josh Pickering, Richard Lawson, Connor Mountain, Jason Edwards.
Wolverhampton: Sam Masters, Steve Worrall, Luke Becker, Rory Schlein, Ryan Douglas, Zach Cook, Leon Flint.