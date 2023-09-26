Sheffield Tigers win at Wolves in speedway premiership play-off semi-final first leg as Lambert stands in for Woffinden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield put themselves in a commanding position with a play-off win at Wolves - and boss Simon Stead described the performace as 'fabulous'

With British grand prix star Robert Lambert, along with Richard Lawson and Drew Kemp standing in for the injured trio of former world champion Tai Woffenden, Tobiasz Musielak and Claus VIssing, the TruPlant Tigers won 40-50 away in the Sports Insure Premiership semi-final first leg, at a Wolves track where they had lost at both their previous visits this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield boss Simon Stead says he couldn’t have asked for more from his makeshift side as they took a big step towards the Sports Insure Premiership Grand Final.

After Kyle Howarth got the visitors off to a great start, winning the first heat, alongside Lambert, to give team a 4-2 heat advantage, the South Yorkshire side won 11 of the 15 races in total, rounding off with nine straight heat victories to help them build up the ten point advantage.

Kyle Howarth win the first heat to give Sheffield a flying start. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Sheffield’s guest selections paid off with Robert Lambert and Richard Lawson top scoring with 22 points between them while stand-in reserve Drew Kemp also came up with a big win in Heat Nine when he led home the first 5-1 of the semi-final.

Elsewhere, regular Tigers Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering and Chris Holder also all enjoyed two race wins apiece whilst Rising Star Jason Edwards added a couple of points from the reserves race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a display which now makes the Tigers huge favourites to progress from Thursday’s (September 28, 7.30) second leg at Owlerton.

Proud manager Stead said: “It was 100 per cent effort from every single one of the lads.”

“They rode their socks off in every single heat, they battled for places when they were out of positions, consolidated clever points in other heats and they did everything and more than I could’ve asked for.

“They were fabulous on track, they’ve been a great bunch of lads all helping each other in the pits as well and we’ve seen a fantastic result because of their hard work and determination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stead also praised the healthy number of travelling Sheffield supporters who made their voices heard on the Monmore Green terraces.

“The fans played their part,” he said.

“We could hear them in great numbers giving us every bit of support and that made a difference.

“We can’t thank them enough for their backing yet again - and don’t underestimate the role they can play again on Thursday at Owlerton.”

The second leg is at Owlerton on Thursday (September 28, 7.30)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton 40: Sam Masters 7+1, Steve Worrall 7, Ryan Douglas 6, Zach Cook 5+2, Leon Flint 5+1, Rory Schlein 5, Luke Becker 5.