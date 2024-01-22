Speedway: Sheffield Tigers face delay for first home clash in title defence against Oxford
First home meeting in title defence delayed for Speedway Premiership champions Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield fans face a longer wait to see the city's speedway champions take their league title defence onto home shale.
The Tru7 Group Tigers' first home league fixture of 2024 has been pushed back a week due to stadium availability.
It means they will now host Oxford at Owlerton on Thursday, March 28 (7.30pm) - seven days later than originally scheduled.
It means they will now launch their Premiership campaign away to the Spires, with their clash at Sandy Lane bought forward a week to Thursday, March 21.
Then the Tigers also head to Birmingham on Monday, March 25.
The first speedway of the year at Owlerton, however, will be on Thursday, March 14 (7.30pm) when captain Kyle Howarth stages his testimonial, a Sheffield v Rest of the World meeting.
Meanwhile, Tigers co-promoter Peter Mole has hailed Sheffield’s supporters - and hopes they can celebrate more success in 2024.
The Tigers won the top flight Speedway Premiership title for the first time last October, in a packed Owlerton Stadium
A number of riders said the atmosphere created played a big part in their history making Grand Final comeback against Ipswich.
Another strong side has now been assembled for the forthcoming Sports Insure Premiership campaign and Mole says the management owed it to their fan base.
He said: “We are privileged that we’ve got strong support at home and hopefully that will kick on with this team that we’ve signed for this year on the back of being Champions.,
“We’ve got fantastic travelling away fans with the Tigers on Tour, who have been with us for years, and obviously now the #Bend2BarmyArmy as well.
“We’ve got the confidence that they will continue to support us and hopefully it will be more of the same in 2024.”